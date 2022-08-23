Former Portsmouth trio join Moneyfields ahead of new FA National Women’s League challenge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moneys host Exeter City at Baffins Milton Rovers’ PMC Stadium this Sunday (2pm) in their first game in the fourth tier of English women’s football.

They had been due to lift the curtain on 2022/23 at Maidenhead last weekend, but the Berkshire club requested a postponement due to management and player issues.

In readiness for a new challenge, Moneys boss Karl Watson has recruited in numbers this summer.

Tamsin de Bunsen has signed for Moneyfields. Picture by Dave Haines

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bekah Tonks, Tamsin De Bunsen and Jade Widdows have all arrived from Portsea Island neighbours Portsmouth, who are now just one tier above Moneys in the pyramid.

Watson signed Tonks, a centre half, during his time at Pompey eight years ago while De Bunsen turned down interest from MK Dons and Bournemouth to stay in the city.

Lavinia Nkomo, who has played for Southampton Women and in Italy, and ex-Reading and Chelsea player Beth Burgess are also new.

Defender Sophie Phelps has joined from Chichester & Selsey while Kau'Inohea Taylor, who hails from Hawaii, and Lucy Nightingale have decamped from Eastleigh.

Jade Widdows in action for Portsmouth against her new club Moneyfields in 2020. Picture by Dave Haines

Off the pitch, Watson has also brought in two new coaches - Wai Wan, who was previously head of youth at Southampton Women, and Hannah Humphries.

‘We’ve stepped it up in all departments,’ said Watson, who oversaw promotion from the Southern Regional Premier in 2021/22.

Moneys were only formed in 2017, but the manager has no intention of treading water.

‘It’s been a meteoric rise,’ he said. ‘But we have to continue progressing, I don’t want to stand still.

Bekah Tonks has left Portsmouth to join Moneyfields. Picture by Dave Haines

‘We will be giving it (promotion) a really good go this year.

‘Tamsin De Bunsen could have gone to MK Dons or Bournemouth, but she chose to come here. That tells you the reputation we now have. We’re here to win, we don’t just want to sit in mid-table.’

Previously, Moneys had to pay for their own referees and, on occasions, officials to run the line as well. Now, in a new FA directive, they will be reimbursed in the fourth tier.

‘It’s a massive step up. We haven’t gone up one division, it’s like going up a hundred.

‘Previously the (league) AGM was in a shed in Reading, I’d go along and pick up some balls.

‘This year (now Moneys are in the National League) there was an all-expenses paid trip to St George’s Park, there were classroom activities, we were told what the FA will be doing to help us.

‘We are now in and around the surroundings I believe we belong in. It’s a competitive arena and we could lose every week if we don’t perform.

‘Everything is in place for Moneyfields to grow. We ended last season with one team - now we have an under-18s and a reserve team.

‘The target is to make the men’s and the women’s budgets equal in under three years.

‘It’s about trying to make the whole package as attractive as possible.’

Watson felt Moneys could have welcomed a crowd of around 600/700 this Sunday, but for Victorious. Still, he is hoping for around 200/300 for a game against an Exeter side who thumped Keynsham 7-0 in their curtain-raiser last weekend.