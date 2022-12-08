Former Portsmouth youngster Archie Greenough hits first Wessex League hat-trick as Petersfield maintain great form

Archie Greenough joined the Rams ‘on loan’ from AFC Portchester just a few weeks into the 2022/23 non-league campaign.

His Royals first-team chances were unsurprisingly limited in a squad packed full of National League, Southern League and - in some cases - Football League experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is one of four Portchester players currently ‘loaned’ out to other Wessex clubs, with Steve Ramsey and Tyler Giddings at Baffins and young defender Harvey Aston at US Portsmouth.

Archie Greenough, right, in action for AFC Portchester. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Greenough took his Petersfield goal tally to 10 - from 13 starts plus two off the bench - with a treble in last weekend’s 4-0 Division 1 win against rock bottom Fleet Spurs.

After scoring the only goal of the first half, the youngster added further strikes in the 51st and 53rd minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Alex Barsa - who spent time at US Portsmouth last season on a dual registration from Gosport Borough - completed the Rams’ sixth league win in a seven-game unbeaten run.

That form has taken Petersfield into the play-off zone in joint managers Pat Suraci and Joe Lea’s first season at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Greenough, right, celebrates an AFC Portchester goal with Lee Wort last season. Picture by Daniel Haswell

Asked if his side are exceeding pre-season expectations, he told The News: ‘I’d probably say so, to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We just wanted to exceed last season’s points tally, to finish in the top half.’

Last season, the Rams finished 12th with 36 points from as many matches. After playing 18 fixtures this term, they are only a solitary point off equalling the club’s entire 2021/22 league haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Greenough, Suraci is hopeful Portchester let him stay for as long as possible.

‘Archie’s been a really good player for us,’ Suraci said. ‘He can drop back, he likes to link play, and he’s really composed in and around the box. He works hard for the team - that probably sums him up well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The idea of Archie coming to us was to get a run of games, to get the experience (in men’s football) he needed.

‘I’ve spoken to Moby (Dave Carter, Portchester manager) and I know he sees Archie as a part of his plans going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re hoping Archie can stay a bit longer - Portchester don’t need any more goals and Archie keeps on getting more experience with us.’

While Greenough could be Portchester’s future, two past Royals players are also excelling for Petersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Connor Hoare and defender Zak Sharp - both of whom also played under Carter at Moneyfields - were brought in by Suraci and Lea to add experience to a youthful squad.

Hoare is the Rams captain while Sharp is the vice-captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Zak’s really enjoying his football, we’re really seeing the best of him now,’ remarked Suraci. ‘It’s the same with Connor, we’re seeing the best of him as well.

‘But it’s hard to single out any individuals, the whole team is playing well.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Alresford defender Joe Steel was handed his debut against Fleet Spurs last weekend, while attacking midfielder Ollie Davies - a product of the Gosport Borough centre of excellence - made his second sub outing since joining.

Centre half Josh Rose, though, has moved to Wessex Premier side Baffins Milton Rovers and made his debut against Cowes in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to their league form, Petersfield are also through to the quarter-finals of the Wessex League Cup.