Former prolific AFC Portchester and Horndean striker Bobby Scott returns to the local non-league scene

The former Southampton Academy striker was a prolific scorer for AFC Portchester and Horndean in recent seasons.

Scott struck 33 goals for the Royals in the 2017/18 season, while he netted 20 times in 23 appearances for Horndean in 2019/20 before the pandemic struck.

Prior to that, he played 12 times for Hawks in 2011 – 10 of which came off the bench – after leaving Southampton.

Bobby Scott, right, has signed for Hampshire Premier League club Paulsgrove after his uncle Kev Neal took over as manager. Picture: Keith Woodland

Scott didn’t play at all last season but has been persuaded to put his boots on by his uncle, new Grove manager Kev Neal.

Neal has taken over from Steve Ledge, who quit a few weeks ago to return to Baffins Milton Rovers as reserve team manager.

Scott scored for Grove in a friendly win against US Portsmouth U18s before making his HPL debut in last weekend’s 1-1 HPL Senior draw with Moneyfields.

Charlie Moore had looked like giving Neal three points in his first league game, but Joe Tyrell levelled in the last minute.

Darren Joseph was making his Grove debut in goal, with Taylor Revy having followed Ledger to Baffins along with full-back Archie Scott.

Neal is a well-known face in youth football circles, having been Mason Mount’s first manager at under-6 level at Boarhunt, the club he founded.

Neal was also involved in the fledgling careers of players such as Bristol Rovers’ Luke McCormick, former Pompey pros Brandon Haunstrup and Brad Tarbuck, Portchester’s Jake Raine and Moneyfields’ Harry Birmingham.

Neal is currently also running a Sunday morning under-8 side at US Portsmouth

So with his youth background, it was no surprise to see him give a first HPL start to teenagers Callum Duah-Boateng and Henry Martin.

‘There’s lots of young players signed on,’ Neal told The News. ‘It’s going to take me a few weeks to have a look at them all.

‘I’ve said to them they will all get a chance, and then after six weeks we’ll start to have a more settled side - and by then Bobby Scott will be match fit.

‘I’m not worried about the results in the first few weeks.’

Ex-Baffins midfielder Jamie White and former Portchester defender Craig Hardy, like Scott, are experienced heads Neal can depend on. Shane Cornish is also staying at Marsden Road, but is currently on holiday.

Neal is is talks to bring in more experience in the next few weeks as he attempts to build a new culture at Paulsgrove.

‘We’ve got to lose this pub team mentality,’ he said. ‘My aim is to be in the Wessex League in around three years.’

Grove travel to face Ledger’s Baffins reserves tonight in a Portsmouth Senior Cup tie at the PMC Stadium.