Former Southampton striker Jamie White stays loyal to footballing wanderers Infinity in eighth tier of non-league pyramid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White scored a hatful of goals for Infinity during their HPL Senior Division days between the second half of 2017/18 and 2020/21.

That hugely prolific run included 91 goals in just 80 appearances in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

Due to their league record over the two pandemic-wrecked campaigns, Infinity were promoted to the Wessex League Division 1 in the summer of 2021.

Jamie White, right, in Hampshire Premier League action at Paulsgrove in February 2020. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were forced to withdraw in early February, however, after Hythe & Dibden told them they could no longer groundshare with them following allegations of racism.

Infinity’s previous homes had included Winchester, Southampton and Knowle Village.

Now they have another new base - Sidlesham, a few miles south of Chichester - but have to regroup in the second tier of the Hampshire League. Put another way, that’s the eighth tier of non-league football.

But White, still only 32, and host of his former Infinity colleagues who played in the Wessex last term have signed on for a new challenge in HPL Division 1.

Infinity manager Wayne Grant Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The likes of Danny Phillips, Harry Osman and Andy Powell have also remained.

So has boss Wayne Grant, who left Paulsgrove last summer to take on the chance of managing in the Wessex League.

‘It’s been a long time coming,’ said Grant of this Saturday’s home game with Michelmersh & Timsbury.

Infinity officials have overseen a complete revamp of the facilities at Sidlesham, with help from local councils.

‘It’s been a busy time, all hands on deck really,’ Grant explained. ‘The pitch was ok, but everything around it was terrible. We’ve put in new showers, done the changing rooms up, got the bar working. It’s been a lot of hard graft.

‘We’ve had help from the local councils, a bit of funding, there’s a good little community there.

‘We’ve probably got a stronger squad this year than we had in the Wessex. I’ll be trying to keep everyone happy and interested.

‘I’d imagine we will be the favourites, we will be there to be shot at. We’ll just have to be professional.

‘I was a little bit disappointed to be asked to drop into Hampshire 1. We know we should be playing a little higher, but we’ll take our medicine and start again.

‘I thought we’d lose a few players, but I’d say 95 per cent of the squad we had in the Wessex have stayed.’

White bagged 12 goals in 16 starts for Wessex 1 side Follands after Infinity’s 2021/22 season ended abruptly, but has dropped two tiers of the pyramid to stay with Infinity.

Grant has also brought in midfielder Brandon Bowman from Paulsgrove, Mitch Austin from Harvest and towering centre half Matt Burt, who has lots of Wessex League experience.

He has also sweet-talked striker Shane Flooks - last seen at Fleetlands two seasons ago - out of retirement.

Grant revealed he was always keen to stay on at Infinity. ‘It’s a bit of unfinished business,’ he remarked. ‘It becomes a project again, same as it was before.

‘It’s a phoenix from the flames, and I’m excited to get going again.