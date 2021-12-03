Purbrook score in their 3-1 win against Freehouse. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Adam White (2), Conor Higgs (2), Andy Oliver, Dave Shields and James Wilson also netted in a 10-1 romp over Saturn Royale - the team’s eighth successive league win.

Second placed AFC Tamworth were also high scorers, caning rock bottom Fratton Trades A 8-1 with goals from Joe Boxall (3), Joe Penny, Connor Bevan, Jack Burton, Keaton Hobbs and Owen Baker.

Afc Eastney are up to fifth after a 4-1 victory over Co-Op Dragons Reserves.

Man of the match Ibrahim Jamel (2), Paddy Bryant and Damian Zaiac were on target for an Eastney side who have a minus goal difference and have lost seven of their 11 games.

Man of the match Lee Kemp fired a hat-trick as AC collected their first points of the season with a 5-3 victory over AFC Fairfields. Zack Matthews and Adam Sage also netted.

Harry Knight struck a double hat-trick as Division 6 leaders Hatton Rovers extended their 100 per cent start to eight games.

Chuks Mark (2), Admir Celebic, Lewis Sell, Blue Singleton and Spike Nkomo were also on target in a 12-0 hammering of AFC Fairfields Reserves.

The highest score of the day - indeed, of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League season so far - saw Freehouse B thrash rock bottom King George Rovers 26-0.

A young Rovers side never showed any signs of giving up throughout as they suffered their 10th successive league loss.

Freehouse captain Ben Pascoe led the spree with seven goals, while Tyrone Turner (6) and recent signing Ross Phelps (5) were also prolific.

There were also hat tricks for midfielders Owen Dowse and Oguz Caliskan with Gulusan Karapinar netting twice.

Portchester Royals defeated Bransbury Wanderers 2-1 in Division 3 with goals from Liam Smith and Jack Tooley.

A Michael Kelly brace gave Mother Shipton a similar win at North End Lions, who replied through Luke Donnelly.

There were also two goals for Nigel Moyo as AC Copnor defeated Cross Keys Athletic 2-0.

Friends Fighting Cancer A slumped to the foot of the Division 4 table on goal difference after crashing 11-1 to AFC Lakeside Refit.

Tom Andrews and Connor Jepson led the spree with trebles with further goals coming from Ryan Jepson (2), Josh Townsley, John Graham and Brad Gill.

Second place Prince of Wales hammered second from bottom Co-Op Dragons 8-3 with Mark Whitwick (2), Lee Tigwell (2), Glyn Cooper, Liam Newman, Louie North and Ryan Hughes on target. Oliver Sturt (2) and Ethan Smith replied.

Leaders Afc Solent were surprisingly held to a 3-3 draw by AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves. Harry Croughan (2) and Josh Green netted for Bedhampton with Archie Drury (2) - taking his seasonal tally to 26 - and Jake Pepall replying.

Fleur De Lys U23s defeated Fratton Trades Reserves 4-0 with goals from James Bishop, George Kellow, Spencer Mayes and Charlie Tobin.

A Daniel Simpson brace gave Jubilee Reserves a 2-1 victory over Berewood United.

Purbrook defeated Freehouse 3-1 in Division 1, while leaders Wicor Mill caned Seagull 7-1.

Compiled by Paul Oastler and Simon Carter