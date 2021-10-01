Freehouse refuse to roll over as they claim first City of Portsmouth Sunday League points in Division 6 goal-fest

Reece Tuppen (white) netted four goals in Seagull's 8-3 cup win against Snowgoose.

Spartan took an early lead at Havant Academy through a sliced clearance into his own net from Freehouse centre half Peter Jones.

However, it didn’t take long for Freehouse to get themselves back into the game with a goal that undoubtedly had to be the pick of the bunch- Gulusan Karapinar’s 25-yard volley flying in off the underside of the bar.

Spartans once again found themselves in front though only for Freehouse to hit back through Gav Jones and Owen Dowse to take a half-time lead.

Fred Penfold (yellow) scored twice for Southsea United. Picture: Mike Cooter

Spartans regained the lead but once again Freehouse refused to lie down. Dowse grabbed his second and two goals from Luke Hobby saw their side take a 6-4 lead.

The game was far from over, though, as Matt Bonken extended the lead when headed in a free-kick from close range.

Freehouse captain Ben Pascoe rounded off the scoring with a penalty.

AFC Eastney Reserves ended AFC Prospect Farm Rangers’ 100 per cent start with a 4-1 success.

Dean Edwards opened the scoring when he finished off a well-worked free kick. In the second half Louis Stothard, Bailey Williams and Dan Langley grabbed further goals with Blake Bicknell replying.

Padnell defeated Milton Park 4-2 with goals from Jamie Labrow, Alexander Marenghi, Joe Spencer and Bradley Carpenter.

Louie Crawley and Justin Patterson replied as King George Rovers lost to Pelham Arms by the same score.

Josh Patterson and Micky Uno both struck twice as AFC Eastney hammered Fratton Trades 8-0 in the only Division 5 game played. Damian Zajac, Paddy Bryant, Scott Hardy and Dennis Oppong also netted.

Archie Drury hit a hat-trick as AFC Solent caned Fratton Trades Reserves 8-1 in Division 4. Tommy-roy Wareham (2), Jimmy Ruston, Ty Moody and Lewis Ayling also netted with Bradley Lawrence replying.

Maurel Inamba was another three-goal hero as AFC Lakeside Refit defeated Bedhampton Village Reserves 5-3. Tom Andrews and Declan Horn also netted with Ben Jones twice replying.

Karol Serrani completed the three treble-shooters in the division - his goals helping Cross Keys Athletic win 4-1 at Jubilee Reserves.

A hat-trick by Louis Jeff helped North End Cosmos move to the top of the Division 1 table.

Dave Parker (2) and Martin Pottage also netted in a 6-3 victory over Purbrook United. Jed Kennett, Danny Brown and Oliver Page replied.

Fred Penfold struck twice as Southsea United defeated Freehouse Reserves to move joint-top of Division 2.

Scott Clements, Harvey Cooper and Dan Penfold were also on target in a 5-1 victory, Peter Hunt replying.

Luke Chalcraft (3) and Matthew Cooper (2) helped Old Boys Athletic to a 5-3 success at Wicor Mill Royals. Sub Simon Woods (2) and Ryan Long replied for a Royals side who have lost their opening three games.

Waterlooville Wanderers missed out on the opportunity to go joint top in Division 3 after they were held 3-3 by AFC Cross Keys. Jordan Rayment (2) and Harvey Dunsmore netted for Wanderers with Josh Crook (2) and Louis White replying.

Portchester Royals closed the gap at the top to 2 points after a 4-2 win over Bransbury Wanderers with Sam Moore (2), Jack Toole and an own goal on target. Ben Rowley and Cam Jones replied.

Dominic Hann-Barry and Adam Donnelly both scored twice as North End Lions defeated The Falcon 4-0.

There were also Hampshire and Portsmouth & District FA cup rounds played.

In the Hampshire Senior Cup, top flight Seagulls hammered Snowgoose Veterans 8-3 with Reece Tuppen netting four times. Harry Birmingham, Lewis Brooks, Chad Musselwhite and Ryan Gray also scored.

In the PDFA Plate, Saturn Royale defeated FC Fenix 5-4 on penalties after an entertaining 1-1 draw. Matt Shaw headed Saturn ahead after 15 minutes before Fenix levelled through Greg Crowe.

In the shoot out. Saturn scored all their penalties through Luke Carraher, Sam Oakley, Dan Stannard, Jack Charman and Tom Chant.

Also in the Plate, Southletico defeated Co-Op Dragons Reserves 4-2. Southletico controlled the first half and went in 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Danny Backhouse and Alfie Conway.

Ethen Hathi pulled one back for then Dragons, but Dave Hatherley and Chad Cadman extended Southletico’s lead.

Fraser Flynn and Jake Burfoot both scored braces as Horndean Hawks thrashed Horndean United Reserves 6-0 in a cup derby.