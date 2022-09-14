Goalkeeper Kramer completes clean sweep of Portsmouth-based Wessex League clubs by joining Moneyfields

The goalkeeper ended last season at US Portsmouth before making a summer switch to Baffins Milton Rovers.

After just a handful of appearances for Rovers, he has now signed for Moneyfields and will be in the squad for this weekend’s Premier Division fixture at Portland.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull made his move due to a long-term injury to Callum McGeorge and a niggling injury to Bailey Neil.

Dylan Kramer in action for US Portsmouth last season. Picture: Charlotte Jeffes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGeorge still faces six to eight weeks of rehab after injuring his knee in a training session in early August.

Neil, who left Baffins in the summer to join Moneys, has been a virtual ever present in the first team since, despite reporting a slight knee injury.

Moneys also have goalkeeping coach Alex Hards signed on, but Tom Price has yet to make an appearance in 2022/23 after undergoing a summer operation.

Kramer made his Baffins debut against Hamble in a 3-0 Wessex League curtain-raising loss in early August.

Since then, Roux Hardcastle has been preferred for Rovers’ two league games and the FA Cup and FA Vase ties.