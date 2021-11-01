Gosport Borough apologise for ugly scenes witnessed in Salisbury FA Trophy defeat, thank stewards and pledge to make 'charitable donation'

Players and management from both Gosport and Salisbury come together in the FA Trophy tie. Picture: Tom Phillips

And the club have pledged to donate a 'collective charitable donation' to a 'suitable cause' with the need to 'promote humility rather than exoneration'.

Woodford's tackle on Salisbury striker Sam Ashton right in front of the opposing dugout was what sparked the situation to reach boiling point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After visiting management staff made their feelings known to the Boro defender, Gale – who later apologised for his actions – and some of his staff joined several players on the field as tempers flared.

The mass altercation resulted in three red cards being shown with Woodford and Boro boss Gale receiving their marching orders, along with Salisbury's Darren Mullings.

Boro chairman Iain McInnes also made his way down to pitchside, which then sparked anger among the away bench, with things boiling over again.

Added to that, stewards had to restrain some supporters who were attempting to get into the technical area to confront an opposing player.

In the wake of the events, with play stopped for nearly 10 minutes amid the chaos, Gosport have had their say on the unsavoury scenes - apologising for the drama witnessed.

A club statement said: ‘The club would like to apologise unreservedly for the unedifying scenes witnessed at Saturdays FA Trophy fixture.

‘Regardless of passion or provocation there’s always need for restraint and that collective discipline was absent in many.

‘We would like to record the highest praise for our club stewards who behaved faultlessly in their duty of care in difficult circumstances.

‘In recognition of the need to promote humility rather than exoneration, we will be making a collective charitable donation to a suitable cause.