Kyal Williams scored Gosport's winner at North Leigh. Picture by Tom Phillips

Kyal Williams’ first-half goal gave Boro victory at rock bottom North Leigh, who had won their previous three home games.

Remarkably, it was Boro’s first clean sheet in the league since October 1 - when they beat the Oxfordshire club 2-0 at Privett Park!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Boro had gone 20 league matches without a clean sheet, the last half of which had come under director of football Mark Molesley.

‘It was a really big three points,’ Molesley told The News. ‘It was never going to be the prettiest game, we knew that.

‘It wasn’t one for the purists, but from our point of view it was about rolling up your sleeves and getting the job done.

‘It was a really difficult pitch, a big slope, windy, bouncy, bobbly. It was a day for showing character and for doing the basics right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The most pleasing thing was our mentality and our out of possession game. We were strong and we were together - that’s what I was looking for.

‘The previous week against Truro our in possession game was good. This time our out of possession game was good. If we can marry the two together we can have an exciting end to the season.’

The only goal at North Leigh involved all three Williams - Rory crossing the ball, Brett challenging the goalkeeper and Kyal pouncing on the loose ball.