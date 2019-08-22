Lee Molyneaux wants nothing less than a win from Gosport Borough against Hendon at Privett Park on Saturday (3pm).

Borough opened their Southern League premier division south campaign with an impressive 3-0 success against Taunton Town.

Since then, however, they’ve lost two away games at Salisbury and Merthyr Town.

Nevertheless, Molyneaux is hoping that playing in front of the home fans will help his side get back to winning ways.

‘It is important that we win our home games,’ said the Gosport boss.

‘In our first game at home we played with a good tempo expressing ourselves going forward.

‘Our wide players gave the opposition plenty of problems and we committed a lot of players forward. I am looking for us to do that again.

‘In the past couple of games, we didn't create a lot of chances We only had the odd chance here and there.

‘At the same time, our opponents didn't create a lot either.’

The two away defeats were frustrating because Borough only lost by a single goal in both.

Even more galling was the fact the decisive strikes in each came from the penalty spot.

In all their matches Borough have shown good organisation and resilience.

Molyneaux, a defender during his playing career, believes those traits will be crucial if his team are to be successful this term.

He added: ‘We are still to concede a goal from open play.

‘In fact we haven't looked like conceding in open play.

‘I have been impressed with the way we have defended.

‘The players have shown good discipline and have done the basics well.

‘We defend as team working hard to get back behind the ball when we don't have possession. Our defensive units have been solid.

‘It is all about keeping our shape and not allowing ourselves to be dragged out of position.’

The home side are boosted by the return of Liam Robinson, who has been struggling with a hip problem.

Matt Paterson also came through 45 minutes at Merthyr without any problems and is getting fitter each game.