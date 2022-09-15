Gosport Borough boss Gale to ring changes for FA Cup visit of Paulton Rovers

A host of first-team regulars are set to return for Saturday’s second qualifying round tie at home to Paulton Rovers.

Rovers are the second club from the Southern League Division 1 South that Boro have faced in the tournament this season.

Hamworthy United were beaten 4-0 in a first qualifying round replay at Privett Park just over a week ago.

Harvey Rew comes back into the reckoning to start for Gosport Borough against Paulton in this weekend's FA Cup tie Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gale rested Dan Wooden, Harry Kavanagh, Harvey Rew, Andreas Robinson and Abdulai Baggie for Tuesday’s shock Hampshire Senior Cup loss at Andover New Street, though some of those players were on the bench.

Also taken out of the starting XI was centre half Finn Walsh-Smith, who only recently turned 18 but who has become a major player for Boro in the early weeks of this season.

Eastleigh loanee Brendon Willson was ineligible to face New Street - where Boro lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw - but comes back into the reckoning for the FA Cup.

Bert White will be in goal as Pat O’Flaherty is suspended as a result of his red card in the 0-0 draw at Hamworthy.

‘It’s a massively important game,’ said Gale. ‘The FA Cup is an unbelievable competition, a fantastic competition, and we’d like a good run in it.

‘We’ve been good at home so far, but Paulton will be a tough nut to crack.’

Rovers have yet to score an away league goal this season in losing at Exmouth and Tavistock.

At home, though, they have drubbed Lymington 4-1 and Cinderford 5-2. They also trounced league rivals Bideford 5-2 in the preliminary round of the FA Cup and then won 4-2 at lower tier Royal Wootton Bassett.

Striker Kyle Tooze, who began pre-season with AFC Portchester, struck a hat-trick in the opening-day league win against Lymington, and also converted two spot-kicks against Bideford.

Gosport have won all their Privett Park games so far, scoring 11 goals in league wins against Merthyr, Swindon Supermarine and Plymouth Parkway, as well beating Hamworthy.

Boro famously reached the first round proper of the FA Cup in 2014/15, losing 6-3 at home to Colchester United. But they have not reached the third qualifying round since 2015/16 when they lost at home to Whitehawk in a replay.