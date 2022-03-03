Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale on possibility of linking up with former Portsmouth, AFC Bournemouth, Manchester City striker and ex-Hawks manager at Eastleigh - and backing 'big friend' Lee Bradbury to succeed in his new role

Former Pompey striker and ex-Hawks manager Bradbury was named the National League Spitfires' new boss earlier this week, leaving his role as assistant manager at League Two Crawley to take up the position.

Gale worked as Bradbury's number two across his seven-year spell at the Westleigh Park helm, as well as a temporary stint at National League South side Eastbourne Borough in 2019.

Yet Boro boss Gale says his current ‘lifestyle’ would not allow him to link up with the 46-year-old and join his coaching staff at Eastleigh. But he is backing Bradbury to be a success at the ambitious Spitfires once he 'gets his teeth' into his new role.

Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale, left, worked as Lee Bradbury's long-term assistant manager during his seven years as Hawks boss Picture: Paul Jacobs (160012-22)

Gale said: ‘I enjoyed working with him (Lee). We had a lot of success and some great times. We had some great times and we’re still close. We socialise away from football, we speak all the time, he’s a big friend of mine. I wish him well, he’ll do well, Eastleigh have got themselves a very, very good manager.

‘I’d love to work with him again at some stage, but it doesn’t fit into my lifestyle (at present). It’s about him, not about me, I’m pleased for him.

‘He went to Crawley and did a great job there as a number two to John Yems (Crawley manager). I know Yemsy and everyone at Crawley thinks very highly of him.

‘Given time - he’ll go in and he’ll need to put his own bit into it and want to do things his way - once he gets his teeth into it and is able to do that, I think he’ll do very well and what is an up and coming club.’

But Gale's focus remains firmly on current club Gosport and trying to lead them to a Southern League Premier South play-off finish this term.

Boro sit sixth in the table - one spot and three points off the top-five - heading into a home meeting with Hendon on Saturday

Yet they are on the back of a thumping 7-2 defeat at Beaconsfield last time out and Gale is demanding a positive reaction from his players this weekend.

He added: ‘I won’t go overboard on it (Beaconsfield defeat), I’ve made my feelings clear to the players, it was unacceptable - but they know that as well.

‘I expect a reaction, I do expect a reaction, I want a reaction. There’s still a lot to play for this season but I don’t want that game to be a season-defining game. We have to make sure we get back on the horse in what is a tough game.’

Gosport could be boosted by the return of both full-back Rory Williams and winger Bradley Tarbuck having recovered from recent hamstring injuries.

But Boro will be without suspended Forest Green loanee midfielder Luke Hallett following his dismissal at Beaconsfield.