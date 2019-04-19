Gosport Borough face relegated Staines but manager warns players not to expect an easy ride 

Have your say

Craig McAllister has warned Gosport Borough they can’t take anything for granted with their trip to Staines Town in the Southern League premier division south on Saturday (3pm).

He is demanding more passion and desire from his relegation battlers.

Staines Town are down already and have endured a miserable season, winning just four games and conceding 149 goals.

Gosport player-boss McAllister knows his team can easily come unstuck if they don't approach the game in the right manner.

Borough have also been disappointing and are two points adrift of safety.

They have just three games to save themselves. On Monday they host a massive relegation six-pointer against Wimborne Town.

They end the season with a challenging visit to promotion-chasing Met Police at Imber Court.

Borough were hugely disappointing in their 3-0 home defeat against Merthyr Town.

McAllister admitted his side didn’t look like one fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league.

He said: ‘If we lose this one then we will be as good as relegated.

‘The problem we have is we never know which Borough team will turn up.

‘It has to be the right one for this game.

‘We went to promotion-chasing Salisbury on the back of a defeat and won.

‘Then we came unstuck badly against Merthyr.

‘This is the biggest game for a while for Borough and we have to approach it the right way.

‘If we go there thinking that it will be easy then we will lose.

‘All the pressure will be on us because Staines have got nothing to lose.

‘The players have to realise what is at stake.

‘They need to go there, work hard and make sure they keep their concentration at all times.

‘We were well below par in our last game and need to lift it.’

McAllister is waiting for clearance on Tony Lee who was concussed a fortnight ago.

Central defender Joe Byrne is another major doubt.