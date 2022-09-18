Gosport Borough facing two long treks in four days after conceding injury-time FA Cup equaliser

Dan Wooden’s 82nd minute goal had looked like giving Boro victory over lower division Paulton Rovers at Privett Park.

But the visitors’ Will Harvey scored direct from an injury time corner to earn Paulton a Wednesday night replay.

Boro protested that keeper Bert White had been impeded at the corner, but to no avail.

Dan Wooden celebrates putting Gosport ahead against Paulton Rovers.

‘I’ve watched the video back,’ said Boro boss Shaun Gale. ‘Sometimes you get them (decisions going your way), sometimes you don’t. We didn’t get this one.

‘It’s disappointing that we didn’t see it out. We didn’t want to be going there for a replay, but we have to. We’re still in the hat, that’s the most important thing.

‘It’s an important and tough week. We’ve got to go to Paulton on Wednesday and Truro on Saturday. It’s a lot of travelling and I’ve got to manage that, but it’s part and parcel of non-league football - it’s what we signed up for.’

As expected, Gale rang the changes from the side who suffered a shock midweek Hampshire Senior Cup loss at Andover New Street on penalties.

Harry Kavanagh in FA Cup action against Paulton Rovers.

Centre halves Brendon Willson and Finn Walsh-Smith were handed recalls, along with Harvey Rew, Harry Kavanagh, Andreas Robinson and Wooden.

Regarding the tie itself, which pitted Boro against a side from one tier lower in the Southern League Division 1 South, Gale said: ‘We completely dominated it.

‘There was some really good attacking football, it would have been a good game for the neutral to watch.

Dan Wooden in FA Cup action against Paulton Rovers.

‘Against Hamworthy (in the previous round) we were ruthless, this time we weren’t ruthless. We got a hell of a lot of crosses into the box.

‘I couldn’t fault the effort, we controlled the game. If we play in the same manner on Wednesday, and take our chances, we’ll get a result.’

Elsewhere in the second qualifying round, 11 lower division teams sprang upsets.

They included Ashington, Romford and Shefford Town & Campton - who all play at the same level as the Wessex League Premier - beating higher division opponents.

Andreas Robinson in FA Cup action against Paulton Rovers.

Ashington knocked out Bradford Park Avenue 2-1, the equivalent of AFC Portchester or Moneyfields beating Hawks.

Elsewhere, Hawks’ National League South rivals Dartford were embarrassed 2-1 at home by two tiers lower Beckenham.

‘I’ve been around football long enough to know what can happen,’ said Gale. ‘Dartford lost to a team that nine times out of 10 they would beat.