AFC Portchester 3-0 Gosport Borough

Gosport Borough suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat against AFC Portchester at the newly-named Crest Finance Stadium.

The Royals struck early through a Simon Woods penalty and sealed their win with two goals in the final 10 minutes from Andy Todd and Simon Stone.

The Wessex premier division side were worthy winners after outplaying the visitors for long periods.

Portchester made the best possible start, taking the lead from the penalty spot after just four minutes.

Woods was sent sprawling in the box and the striker picked himself up before sending goalkeeper Mark Childs the wrong-way with his spot-kick.

Back with the Royals from Fareham, Woods was keeping the Borough back three on their toes.

The home side had the better of the opening 25 minutes and Dale Mason fired straight at the goalkeeper from a good position.

On the half hour Woods teed up Jack Breed, who sent a fierce drive into the arms of Childs.

Soon afterwards the Borough goalkeeper turned a Woods shot on the turn around the post.

The Wessex League side held their lead until the interval and it was no more than they deserved.

The almost gale-force-strength wind blowing down the pitch made it tricky for both teams at the start of the second period.

It took a last-ditch challenge at the far post from Connor Hoare to prevent Brandon Millar increasing the Royals’ lead.

When Ryan Pennery got a rare chance in the home area he shot weakly at the keeper.

The home side continued to dominate and substitute Todd went close three times in as many minutes.

Then Harry Birmingham side-footed wide of an open goal from a corner, with the Borough defence nowhere to be seen.

The Royals finally grabbed a second deserved goal 10 minutes from the end.

Woods forced a full-length diving save from Childs but Steve Ramsey latched onto the loose ball.

The midfielder crossed from the by-line and Todd was left with the simplest of tasks to head into the empty net.

Stone then scored in the dying minutes to seal the win for Portchester.

Other Results:

Horndean 5-1 Swindon Town XI

Fareham Town 3-2 Moneyfields

Petersfield 1-1 Liss Athletic