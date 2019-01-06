Barker feeling at home with Gosport Borough after adventures

Have your say

George Barker is determined to help Gosport Borough get back on the up.

The attacking wide player made an instant impact on his return to the club, scoring in his first two games.

He went on as a second-half substitute against Basingstoke Town and netted in the 3-2 win.

Then on his first start he grabbed the only goal of the game against Hartley Wintney.

They were two much-needed wins for Borough in their attempt to pull away from the Southern League premier division south relegation zone.

Barker believes Borough are starting to turn the corner under the management team of Craig McAllister and Matt Tubbs.

He said: ‘When I left the Hawks just after Christmas last year I went out to America.

‘I got involved in coaching and playing out in Florida.

‘It was a great experience for me and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

‘A lot of their football is based on sports science and with an emphasis on fitness.

‘While out there I got the chance to play against some good professional teams.

‘When I was at Borough before I had just come out of the professional game and was probably one of the most inexperienced players at the club.

‘Now it is different and when I look around the changing room I am one of the more experienced players.’

On returning to England towards the end of last season Barker played some games for Worthing.

He started this season at Salisbury but when he couldn't get a regular start moved to Staines Town.

Living in Stubbington, Barker was overjoyed when Borough put a seven-day approach in for him.

Now he is keen to help the club try to regain some of their past glories.

He added: ‘The club is only 10 minutes away so it is perfect.

‘When I met with the manager we immediately found ourselves on the same wavelength.

‘I couldn't wait to get started.’

Gosport Borough make the midweek trip to Tiverton Town for the second time this season on Tuesday night.

On the first occasion the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch just after Borough arrived.