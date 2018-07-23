Borough and Deans scrap clash at 11th hour

GOSPORT BOROUGH and Horndean have called off their pre-season friendly tomorrow night because neither of the clubs' pitches are fit for purpose.

Work on the grass is still being carried out at both the Deans’ Five Heads Park and Borough’s Privett Park ground.

It means Gosport now have just two games left to prepare for the start of their Southern League south division campaign.

Borough make the short visit to AFC Portchester on Saturday.

Six days later Craig McCallister’s troops are scheduled to end their preparations at home against Bognor (7.45pm).

Their league season kicks off against Kings Langley at Privett Park on Saturday, August 11.

The Gosport boss insisted both games are crucial to his team-building and final selection.

'We couldn't move the Horndean game to our pitch because parts of it have been relaid,' said McAllister.

'So far preparations have gone really well.

'The players have returned and trained well buying into what we are trying to do.

'I am speaking to one or two players at the moment looking to bring them in.

'They will add a lot of quality to what we already have here. There should be a lot of competition for places which is what we want.

'We do need to get more game-time with the start of the season not that far away.

'The players are playing for their shirts and we need to start pencilling in players for the first league game.'

Horndean manager Michael Birmingham admitted it wouldn't have been fair to host Borough on their pitch.

He said: 'Like a lot of non-league pitches up and down the country it has not had enough water on it.

'When we host the bigger clubs we want the pitch to be right otherwise they might not come back again in the future.’

Meanwhile, Moneyfields continue their preparations with a visit to Wessex League premier division side Team Solent (7.45pm).

'All the lads who didn't start at Chichester on Saturday will get their chance to impress,' said Dover Road manager Dave Carter.

AFC Portchester are expecting a stern test as they visit Ryman League south division outfit Horsham at Culver Lane, Lancing.