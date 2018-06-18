Goal-hungry Ryan Pennery keen on Gosport return

RYAN PENNERY is ready to return to Gosport Borough for next season.

The talented striker, 22, played for Borough in the latter stages of last campaign after moving from Moneyfields.

He scored three goals in the final three games to help Borough to avoid relegation.

Despite receiving offers from other clubs Pennery seems set on returning to Privett Park.

He said: ‘I have had offers from Moneyfields and Bognor but more than likely will sign for Gosport.

‘They have kept six players from last season and have pledged to bring in some new faces.

‘Though it was a bit of a struggle fighting against relegation at the end of last season I enjoyed it.

‘I had some success in the final games and didn’t find the step up in level too great.

‘With a better team around me I am hoping it will be a big season for me.

‘I like to think that I can score 25 goals next season.’

The restructuring of steps three and four of the Non-League pyramid means gaining promotion could prove far more difficult for Borough next season.

Unless they finish as champions they will face a tougher system of gaining promotion through the play-offs.

For teams at step three of the non-league pyramid, the FA have confirmed a one up, three down system, with play-offs for an additional promotion spot.

The champions of the Southern League premier south will be promoted (subject to ground grading) to the National League South (or North if geographically more suitable).

There will then be a series of divisional play-offs in the four step three leagues (Southern League premier south, Southern League premier central, Northern premier and Isthmian premier) to determine four winning clubs.

These four teams will then play-off against each other to determine two winners who will also gain promotion to the National League South or North in two winner takes all games.

At the other end of the table, the bottom three sides in the Southern League premier south will be relegated to step four.

by Kevin Ricketts