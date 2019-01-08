Gosport Borough edged out by early Tiverton strike… Rampant Moneyfields hit five

Gosport Borough were beaten 1-0 at Tiverton in the Southern League premier division south.

A brilliant goal from Levi Landricombe on just six minutes proved decisive.

Borough could have no complaints on the night.

They battled well but Tiverton defended strongly to protect their advantage.

Meanwhile, Moneyfields continued their exceptional form in the Southern League division one south.

They thumped Paulton Rovers 5-1 at Dover Road.

Joe Briggs opened the scoring and Steve Hutchings soon made it 2-0.

Paulton got a goal back just before half-time.

Dan Wooden headed home for the hosts on 53 minutes.

Conor Bailey got his second free-kick goal in successive games to make it 4-1.

Then a bit of magic from Harry Potter completed the rout as he netted a goal on 85 minutes, soon after stepping off the bench.

Curtis Da Costa was man of the match for Moneyfields.