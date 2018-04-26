Gosport Borough give themselves survival lifeline with win at Dunstable Town

Have your say

Gosport Borough handed themselves a survival lifeline with a 2-0 win at Dunstable Town in the Southern League premier division.

Second-half goals from Ben Wright and Craig McAllister put Borough on course for a great escape.

The three points meant Gosport leapfrogged Dunstable and moved off the bottom of the table.

The two sides are level on 17 points but Borough have a better goal difference by two strikes.

With so much at stake it was no surprise the opening 15 minutes proved to be a cagey affair.

Ben Wright sent a header over the top of the bar for Borough but chances remained few and far between.

The first real opportunity of the game arrived on 32 minutes for the hosts and Ed Sanders did well to head off the goal line.

Borough started to get on top and Vine combined well with Ryan Case, whose low cross was narrowly missed by Ryan Pennery.

Almost immediately afterwards Vine sent a shot into the side netting and a tense first half ended goalless.

It remained equally as tight at the start of the second period.

Ryan Pennery had a decent opportunity to put Gosport in front in the 54th minute but his left-footed shot inside the box lacked purchase and was swallowed up by the Dunstable keeper.

Pat Suraci was presented with a good opportunity from a free-kick but fired his effort off target.

Soon afterwards Suraci was replaced by the experienced McAllister.

And Gosport clinched the crucial opener on 72 minutes.

Ryan Case headed a corner back into the danger area and Wright scrambled the ball over the line.

Borough boosted their chances of remaining in the Southern League premier division even further nine minutes from time with a second goal.

McAllister picked the ball up on the touchline, burst into the area and slotted his shot past the home keeper.

With one game remaining, all is still to play for.

Gosport face a trip to St Neots Town while Dunstable visit troubled Frome Town.