Gosport Borough need good road haul as they look ahead to crucial run of away trips 

Craig McAllister urgently needs a cure for Gosport Borough’s travel sickness and is hoping to find it at Hendon on Saturday (3pm).

It is the first of three successive away games for Borough.

Next weekend they go to Dorchester Town and three days later face a crucial relegation battle at Chesham United.

Borough’s situation was made more critical in midweek when three of their main rivals to avoid the drop all won.

It meant Walton Casuals, Chesham and Tiverton Town all leapfrogged above Borough.

Gosport are now just one point above the relegation zone, having played a game more than third-from bottom Hartley Wintney.

They need to get their recent good home form packaged up for use on the road.

McAllister appreciates the danger his team are in and what they need to do.

The Borough player boss said: ‘Our away form has been nowhere near good enough.

‘We know we have to start picking up points away from home.

‘Our next three games are away so we have to start doing it now.

‘For the first time this season we need to put a run of results together.

‘I am looking for the players to show the same heart and desire from our past two home games.

‘It earned us two wins to give us a big confidence boost.

‘We showed when we were up against it we could defend.’

At Hendon, Borough will be hoping for a repeat of the performance in November, when they won 3-1 at Privett Park.

That was then described at the time as the best performance of the season so far, with McAllister, Tony Lee and Pat Suraci scoring.

Player availability for the game is encouraging.

The only player who is struggling is Harry Medway who has a hamstring injury.

On the plus side, Mathew Weaire is back in the squad after being required by his parent club Brighton last weekend.

All other players are available and in contention for a starting place.

McAllister is desperate for his side to build on their two recent wins.

He added: ‘We have to keep this run going if we are to pull away from trouble.

‘The team is in good form and they are enjoying that winning feeling.

‘It is vital we get as many points as we can from these next three away games.

‘The win against Swindon Supermarine showed what we are capable of and we must build on that performance.’