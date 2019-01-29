Have your say

Gosport Borough's relegation woes deepened with a 2-0 defeat against Weymouth at Privett Park.

[Goals either side of half-time condemned the hosts to a damaging defeat in the Southern League premier division south.

Borough coach Louis Bell admitted it was always going to be a tough ask against the title challenging visitors.

He said: ‘We were in the game for 44 minutes and then got punished for giving the ball away just outside our own box.

‘Once again we were guilty of conceding a goal at a poor time.

‘Whether that is down to a loss of concentration I am not sure.

‘For most of the game we defended very well.

‘Their second goal just after the break killed it off.

‘Weymouth are a good side and moved the ball quickly with quality.

‘We huffed and puffed but never really created any clear cut chances.’

The hosts made a bright start creating a couple of early chances.

Borough continued applying the early pressure and David Jerrad sent in a shot to force a corner.

Few chances were created by either side in the opening half-hour.

The best effort from the visitors was a speculative 30 yard shot that flew over the top from Stephane Zubar.

On 36 minutes the Terras forged another chance when Brandon Goodship chipped the ball through to Harry Baker.

Baker chested the ball down but fired over the bar.

The visitors went even closer four minutes before the break with a 40-yard lob that flew narrowly wide.

Borough came under increasing pressure and Weymouth finally made it count on the stroke of half-time.

Baker rounded his defender and slotted the ball past Borough goalkeeper Patrick O'Flaherty and into the bottom corner of the net.

Borough’s problems increased when they fell further behind ten minutes after the restart.

Brooks fired in a shot which deflected off Baker into the Borough net.

The home side tried to find a way back into the game and Charlie Davis forced a good save from the goalkeeper with a shot from distance.

Ryan Pennery also headed over at the far post as Borough refused to give up.

It proved however to be a lost cause as Borough suffered a second home defeat in four days.

Bell added: ‘We showed a better work ethic.

‘Once again though we have failed to pick up any points.

‘We know that has to change.

‘There are 15 games left and the penny has to drop quickly.

‘We must start performing as a team and not as individuals.’