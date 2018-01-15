Gosport hit for five as Pike steps up player search

Have your say

ALEX PIKE will bring in further reinforcements after branding Gosport Borough’s 5-0 home defeat by Tiverton Town as unacceptable.

Pike was unhappy with the manner of the heavy defeat and the lack of fight in certain areas of the Southern League premier division match.

He has seen five successive defeats and his side hasn’t scored a single goal.

The squad isn’t good enough to keep them up.

Pike is hoping to add at least two new faces ahead of tomorrow night’s daunting home game against powerful Hereford.

‘At the moment we seem to be taking one step forward and two back,’ said the Gosport boss.

‘We know the personnel has to change and I am hoping to bring another three or four players in this week.

‘That is two 5-0 defeats on the bounce and it shows we need to strengthen.

‘We have brought Craig McAllister in and we need to have someone to play off him.

‘I also want to get a couple of midfield players in and we are in desperate need of two centre-halves.

‘If I can do that then I can play Harry Medway at left-back and suddenly we can look to be more solid.’

Once Borough conceded three goals before half-time they were left with a mountain to climb.

Pike felt Borough started well enough, looked a threat going forward and created the better chances.

Then the inexperience in the side cost them dear.

‘I was really annoyed at half-time because we switched off and were guilty of schoolboy defending,’ said the Gosport manager.

‘For their third goal our goalkeeper pulled off a great save but they were quickest to react and that isn’t good enough.

‘You have to sniff out and anticipate danger and we didn’t.

‘In the second half we went out with a whimper and it became like a training game for them.

‘I will be getting the players in for training tonight to work on the areas we must improve.’

The defeat keeps Borough at the bottom of the league.