Gosport have signed Simeon Howell ahead of their trip to Banbury United tomorrow.

The midfielder has moved to Privett Park from Flackwell Heath, who play in the Hellenic League premier division.

Howell came through the youth ranks at Reading, while he’s also spent time at Forest Green Rovers, Farnborough and Fleet Town.

He adds strength and experience to Alex Pike’s midfield, as Borough look to claw themselves off the Southern League premier division.