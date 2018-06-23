McInnes: Losing boss is big blow for Borough

Have your say

GOSPORT BOROUGH chairman Iain McInnes has expressed disappointment in the way his recently-appointed boss, Ryan Northmore, has been forced to quit the club.

Northmore, who was named manager only last month, has quit Privett Park for personal reasons.

After getting married during the summer, he has found it impossible to get a visa for his Colombian-born wife to join him in the UK.

It left him with an almost impossible choice - and in the end, not surprisingly, he put his family first.

McInnes had some sympathy with Northmore but at the same time admitted it leaves the club in a difficult situation.

'As a chairman I wanted to wring his neck but as a fellow human being you have to feel for him,' said McInnes.

'It is a big blow at this stage of pre-season.

'I felt Gosport needed a football architect, someone who could help rebuild the club from the ground up.

'Ryan was going to be a major part of that strategy, but unfortunately that is no longer possible.

'We tried everything we possibly could to resolve the situation but it proved impossible in the end.'

It is believed that McInnes may once more turn to experienced striker Craig McAllister to fill the now vacant role.

McAllister joined the club during their relegation battle in January as a player-coach.

He soon made an impact, scoring twice in a 3-3 draw against Dorchester Town.

In March, however, a surprising turn of events saw McAllister walk out on the club to join Wessex League Blackfield & Langley.

Another remarkable turn around, though, saw him returning to play a few games in the closing stages of the season.