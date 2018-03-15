McInnes: Pike’s Borough return was no mistake

Have your say

Iain McInnes insists he didn’t make a mistake reappointing Alex Pike as Gosport Borough manager.

Pike’s second reign as boss ended earlier today when he was sacked – after failing to pick up a win in his 14 games in charge since returning in December.

He was axed by Borough in September when interim chairman Iain Sellstrom was in charge.

McInnes admitted things were not working out as he envisaged – having originally hoped Pike would be joint-boss alongside Mick Catlin.

The Gosport chairman said: ‘I don’t believe appointing Alex was a mistake because he was supposed to be part of a partnership with Mick Catlin.

‘We thought we had an agreement for that to happen. Then Mick changed his mind, leaving Alex in charge on his own.

‘It hasn’t worked as it may have done. Alex and I agreed to take some time out over the deliberations on his continuation in the role of manager.

‘He did have some family issues that needed his personal attention.

‘I can confirm he will not be returning to the club as manager and that much has been agreed and accepted.

‘Any ongoing matters regarding that arrangement will be strictly a matter between myself, the board and Alex.

‘On a personal level as chairman, I’m very comfortable to incur any criticism and constructive commentary on the situation.

‘Alex is Gosport born and bred and been committed to the club.

‘In the past his track record stands him in comparison with any, if not all managers at this level.

‘In my time he showed nothing but willingness to turn things around and, in fairness – as he would freely admit, I hope was given fair support to do so.

‘Now we have to move forward. Rowan Vine, Louis Bell and Jay Keating will take the first-team responsibilities.

‘Any change in that will be notified if and when it happens.’

Borough continue the fight to save their Southern League premier division status against Redditch United at Privett Park tomorrow (3pm).

Vine is looking for the hosts to build on another encouraging performance in their defeat at Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday.

‘There was a solidity about us in our last game,’ said the former Pompey striker.

‘We also created quite a few chances in the first half to score more goals.

‘A couple of things went against us in the later stages of the game.

‘Everyone knows that our priority is to start getting more points on the board.

‘This is a game we have to target to do that. At Redditch recently Borough scored twice and could have come away with something.

‘All the players are looking forward to this one.’

Borough have already used 75 players this season and Vine aims to increase that in the next week.

He has put in a number of seven-day approaches to several players – including ex-Gosport defender Brett Poate at Moneyfields.