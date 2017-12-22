Pike returns to Borough

Have your say

Alex Pike has been appointed Gosport Borough manager.

And he will be in charge for tomorrow’s Southern League premier division trip to St Ives Town.

Pike returns as boss just over three months after being sacked in September.

As revealed by The News, outgoing manager Mick Catlin departed Privett Park by mutual consent earlier today.

The fans’ favourite was offered a joint-managerial role with Catlin but turned down the offer.

A club statement said: ‘Gosport Borough Football Club can confirm manager Mick Catlin has left the club by mutual consent.

‘The club would like to thank Mick for his hard work in difficult circumstances and his efforts in the quest for Southern League survival.

‘The club wish him well for the future. Gosport Borough recognise that he has the club at heart and his popularity with the Borough supporters.

‘Mick was this week offered a joint-managerial role alongside former manager Alex Pike by the club which he politely declined and has now left.

‘Pike has this afternoon been re-appointed by the club as first-team manager and will be in charge of the club’s Southern League fixture at St Ives Town tomorrow.’

Pike returns for his second spell in charge of Gosport, after previously managing the club for 12 years.

In that time, he led Borough to the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

Catlin departs Privett Park after lifting Borough out of the relegation zone in Southern League premier division.