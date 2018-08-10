Play-offs are the aim for Gosport Borough

CRAIG McALLISTER is adamant Gosport Borough can push for a Southern League premier division south play-off place this season.

Borough welcome ‭Kings Langely to Privett Park tomorrow for their opening game of the campaign.

Gosport will be hoping for a far better season than last term, having only avoided relegation in their penultimate game.

Despite their troubles, Borough ended the campaign with three successive victories.

Since taking the hot seat at Privett Park over the summer, McAllister is looking to take that momentum built into this term.

And the boss feels his side can push for a top-five berth.

McAllister said: ‘The aim is to do a lot better than last season – which I don’t think will be difficult. My standards are high and (assistant manager) Matt Tubbs’ are high – we’ve had them as players over the years.

‘We want to be pushing for the play-offs this season. We know it is going to be difficult but we have an opportunity to get in and among them. It's important we start well and will bring confidence to the players.

‘They’re going to get better and better. I seen that at the back end of last season when we won a game. The players showed what they can do under pressure of getting relegated. There is character there and potential to make the team better.

‘We’re looking forward to it because we know we can have a special season.

‘I’ve watched a few Kings Langley games on video and they're strong, organised and physical. It’s going to be tough, but if we’re at it we can get the result.’

Borough completed the signing of former Weymouth striker Tony Lee ahead of their curtain-rasier