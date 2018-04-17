Vine calling for Gosport to fight to the finish

Have your say

STRUGGLING Gosport Borough are in desperate need of an upset against play-off chasing Kettering Town at Privett Park tonight (7.45pm).

Borough still occupy the one Southern League premier division relegation spot with just four games left to play.

Joint caretaker-manager Rowan Vine admits the visiting Poppies are a formidable outfit.

He said: ‘This is another massive challenge for us.

‘We know games are running out but have to remain positive.

‘Hopefully our luck will change a little bit.

‘Kettering are a top side and we will have to be at it against them from the start.

‘At home we have not quite been able to find our balance and everything has been a bit rushed.

‘We can’t afford that to happen in this game.

‘I am looking for us to be disciplined, strong and well organised when we don’t have the ball.

‘The players know their jobs and have to stick with them.’

Borough’s biggest problem has been a lack of confidence resulting from their long losing run.

If things don’t go right for them then there is a tendency for players to retreat into their shells and that has seen them struggle in matches.

When that happens it allows the opposition to gain the ascendancy.

This has been evident in recent home games when Borough have failed to beat average teams.

Vine is desperate to see Borough offer a greater attacking threat.

Apart from the odd individual strike from the man himself Borough have offered little else up front.

Ben Wright is struggling to score and fellow striker Ryan Pennery is still working his way back after illness.

That leaves a lot of responsibility on Vine’s shoulders as he looks to fire the goals for the team.

If Borough do lose as expected against the Poppies it will make things increasingly difficult.

They will remain two points behind Dunstable Town, who will however then have a game in hand.

Borough’s visit to Dunstable on the final Thursday of the season could still be the key match.

Gosport will take encouragement from the fact that Dunstable play at Biggleswade 48 hours before that game.

Vine feels there were enough positives at Chesham to suggest his team can still pull off a dramatic escape this season.

He added: ‘We have to ensure we are on it in every game between now and the end of the season.

‘For long spells we were the better team at Chesham and have to take encouragement from that.

‘Against Kettering we have to keep it tight and make sure we stay the game.’