Gosport Borough going European with Czech Republic midfielder in with chance of being handed first run-out in Portsmouth Senior Cup quarter-final tie against US Portsmouth

Gosport Borough's Czech Republic midfielder Alexander Barsa Picture: Tom Phillips

The Czech Republic youngster, 21, who has been training with Boro for the past few months, may get a maiden run-out for the club in the Portsmouth Senior Cup quarter-final meeting with Wessex Premier US Portsmouth at Privett Park.

Barsa, based in the area as he undertakes studies at the University of Portsmouth, has now been granted international clearance to feature for Gosport.

Gale revealed he has been impressed with what the Czech prospect has displayed over a sustained period training with the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Boro boss believes he could have a 'real find' on his hands should he translate the promise shown on the training field onto the competitive stage.

Gale said: ‘He’s (Alexander) played at a decent level, he’s over here studying, I really like what I’ve seen of him in training.

‘If he does what he’s been doing in training and takes it into a game he could be a very, very good player for us.

‘He can play on Wednesday night, he’s all cleared and signed, it’ll give us a chance to have a look at him.

‘He’s been training with us for the best part of three months. He’s got a fantastic attitude, he’s a fit lad, he’s a competitive midfield player. He doesn’t mind putting his foot in - he might be a real find for us.

‘We need to see him in a game so he’ll get an opportunity to play on Wednesday night - it’ll be good to see him.’

With difficult away Southern League Premier South trips to Metropolitan Police (Saturday) and Hendon (next Tuesday) following the cup meeting with US Portsmouth, Gale says the Portsmouth Senior Cup tie provides the ideal opportunity for those lacking minutes within his squad to show what they can do.

The Boro boss revealed he could include some promising under-23s players in the squad to face US Portsmouth.