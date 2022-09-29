Gosport Borough in ‘bit of a rut’ after losing unbeaten home Southern League record to Poole Town

Mirroring recent performances, Boro missed some good chances during last night’s home Southern League Premier South loss to Poole.

Goals from Gale’s former Hawks colleague Wes Fogden and Tony Lee put the Dolphins into a 2-0 lead before Harvey Rew bagged an 88th minute consolation.

It was only Gosport’s third goal in four games, a run which saw them beaten by lower division Paulton Rovers in an FA Cup replay and also lose 1-0 at Truro in the league to a controversial late penalty.

Wes Fogden, pictured celebrating a goal for Hawks, was on target for Poole in last night's 2-1 Southern League win at Gosport Borough. Picture by Dave Haines

‘For the first 20 minutes we didn’t get started, we didn’t get to grips with their formation,’ said Gale of the Poole loss.

‘We got better as the half went on, and we should have gone in level.

‘We gave it a right go in the second half, we played well in patches. But again we missed chances and got punished on the counter with a goal from nothing.

‘We’re in a bit of a rut with missing chances, but the good thing is we are creating them. I would be the first to admit if we weren’t creating them.’

Gosport, who had scored 11 goals in winning their opening three home Premier South games, are now down in 13th place after eight matches.

They are at home again this weekend to a North Leigh side who have won just once so far, a 2-0 victory at Hendon on August 20.

‘They are near the bottom but that means nothing,’ said Gale. ‘There are no easy games in this league.

‘We will need to be better than we were against Poole, and we will certainly need to start better.’

Gale must make at least one change for North Leigh as left-back Rory Williams is suspended after being dismissed at Truro last weekend.

Centre half Finn Walsh-Smith (shoulder) and Brad Tarbuck (hamstring) could come back into the squad.

Danny Hollands started on the bench against Poole after being unwell for a couple of days, while Matt Briggs played 80 minutes on his return from injury before being replaced by Kyal Williams.

