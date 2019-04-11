Gosport Borough know they need to beat Merthyr as they eye dramatic escape

Have your say

Gosport Borough must beat Merthyr Town at Privett Park if they are to haul themselves out of the Southern League premier division south relegation zone on Saturday (3pm).

Last time out a surprise 2-0 win at Salisbury breathed new life into Borough’s fight for survival.

With just four games to play it promises to be a tense finish. Their fate still remains in their own hands however, and a couple of wins could prove enough to save Borough for a second successive season.

Coach Louis Bell believes the squad possesses the quality to get out of trouble.

He said: ‘Our win at Salisbury will count for nothing if we don’t get a result at home.

‘It won’t be easy because Merthyr are a big strong physical side.

‘We have to go into the game prepared to fight for our lives.

‘As coaches we have been working hard trying to cover all the angles.

‘Predominantly now it is down to them. They have shown on a number of occasions this season that they are capable of beating the top sides.

‘At the same time they have put in some poor performances.

‘We are at the point where we can’t afford any more slip-ups.

‘The players need to be on it in games from start to finish.

‘We must be looking to win three of our last four games to stay up.’

Borough are expecting to be without Tony Lee who suffered a concussion in the last game.

Ibra Sekajja, recently signed from the Hawks has a sore ankle but Borough are hoping he will get on the mend with treatment.

Striker Ryan Pennery could also be back in the starting line-up.

Bell has been impressed by the contribution of Sekajja since he arrived at Privett Park.

‘Ibra has come in with a great attitude and has a major part to play in our bid to stay up,’ said the coach.

‘He gives us extra knowledge and experience.

‘It is the same with Ben Harding who has signed from Truro City.

‘Both players have given the whole place a huge lift.’