Gosport Borough ‘let themselves down’ as key opportunity slipped away in relegation fight

Gosport Borough suffered a massive blow in their Southern League premier division south survival bid in losing 3-0 against Merthyr Town at Privett Park.

Needing a win to haul themselves out of the bottom three Borough put in a massively disappointing display.

They remain two points adrift of safety, behind Walton Casuals who also lost at home, with three games left to play.

Player-manager Craig McAllister admits Borough have a massive fight on their hands to stay up.

He said: ‘We have to be a lot better if we want to stay up.

‘It was just not good enough and we let ourselves down.

‘Just when we needed the players to show their fighting qualities and determination they were a million miles away from it.

‘Coming after our win at Salisbury it is a big let down.

‘We weren’t at it and didn’t look like a team fighting for their lives.

‘It proved again if you don’t go into games with the right mentality you end up with a bloody nose.

‘That was as bad as we have been all season.’

Borough started brightly but lost the initiative after 14 minutes by giving away a sloppy goal.

The home side failed to trouble the Merthyr goalkeeper and their quality in the final third was poor.

Despite stern words at the break Borough still struggled to lift themselves.

A second Merthyr goal on 51 minutes left them with a mountain to climb.

The visitors sealed their win with a third goal four minutes from the end.

McAllister added: ‘Once their second goal went in heads started to drop.

‘It is one step forward and two steps back at the moment and we are not consistent enough.

‘Mathematically we can still stay up and it is still in our own hands.

‘It looks like it will go right to the wire.

‘None of the players should want relegation on their CV and I certainly don't want it as a manager.

‘We need to put this one behind us and be ready to go again.

‘Our next game is at Staines who are already relegated.

‘Again we can’t afford to take anything for granted.

‘We must look to win our next two games ahead of a tough final test at promotion-chasing Met Police.’