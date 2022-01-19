Gosport Borough made to pay for early error as they fail to move back into play-off spots after Hayes & Yeading defeat

Gosport's Mason Walsh on the ball against Hayes & Yeading Picture: Tom Phillips

Gosport dropped out of the top-six following the weekend defeat at Poole and remain in sixth spot - just a point off the play-off spots after slipping to a second successive league loss – this time to third-placed Hayes.

Boro were architects of their own downfall as Emmanuel beat goalkeeper Bert White to a short backpass and ran the ball into the empty net to hand Hayes the lead on six minutes.

It was a contest lacking in clear-cut chances up until a lively ending to the first-half. Emmanuel so nearly capitalised on some more sloppy Gosport defender as Matt Briggs' clearance deflected back towards his own goal, with White racing off his line and beaten to it by the Hayes striker but, fortunately for Boro, Mike Carter covered to clear the danger on 37 minutes.

Midfielder Luke Hallett should then have levelled things up, yet he could only fire straight at Ravan Constable after the ball fell kindly at his feet from Mason Walsh's cross a minute later.

The hosts came out with a purpose in the second half and Harvey Rew fired over from close range having met AJ Harris-Sealy's cross just four minutes after the restart.

White pulled off a couple of fine saves from Emmanuel and Charlie Wassmer’s header as Hayes threatened to grab a second before Boro boss Shaun Gale talked his way to a booking after the linesman called referee Paul Barber to the touchline two minutes before the hour mark.

Gosport kept probing and fired several balls into the box but were unable to find a telling touch. Striker Dan Wooden saw a last-gasp effort from close range deflected over the crossbar as Boro suffered a second successive league defeat.