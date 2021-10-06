Gosport Borough put 11 past 10-man Paulsgrove in thumping Portsmouth Senior Cup victory

Nicky Dembele scores one of his four goals from the penalty spot. Picture:; Tom Phillips

Striker Nick Dembele struck four times as Boro demolished their four divisions lower Hampshire Premier League Senior Division visitors in the first round tie at Privett Park.

Bradley Tarbuck fired in a quickfire early double while defender Harlain Mbayo, Bradley Lethbridge and substitutes Adam Poynton and Rory Williams completed the scoring for rampant Gosport.

But Paulsgrove, who had defender Charlie Moore shown a straight red card 17 minutes from time, did grab a spectacular goal with Jake Daniels expertly looping a free-kick over Ellis Grant from long range in the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Huggins, left, in action for Gosport against Paulsgrove. Pic: Tom Phillips

Tarbuck put Boro, who fielded a strong starting XI, on their way to what turned out to be a thumping victory with a brace inside the opening 13 minutes. The winger broke the deadlock, firing past Tommie Stanley on 11 minutes.

Number two for Gosport and Tarbuck followed less than 120 seconds later as he breezed past two players then fired superbly into the far corner.

A flurry of four goals in the space of five minutes arrived at the end of the first half to put Boro in complete command.

Hughes found the top corner with a thunderbolt from the right edge of the area to make it 3-0 five minutes before the break.

Tempers flare at Privett Park. Picture: Tom Phillips

Preston Tee was harshly penalised for handball in the area after 42 minutes, with Dembele grabbing his first from the resulting spot-kick.

Defender Mbayo couldn't believe his fortune two minutes later as Stanley spilled the ball right at his feet and he poked home from close range.

There was still time for Gosport to add another before the half-time whistle with Dembele grabbing his second after Stanley stopped his first attempt.

Gosport came racing out of the traps after the restart and Lethbridge found the net less 30 seconds into the second period.

Gosport's Rory Williams, left. Picture: Tom Phillips

Substitute Poynter got himself on the scoresheet, firing home from the edge of the area on 67 minutes, before Dembele hooked home to complete his hat-trick two minutes later.

It was Paulsgrove midfielder Daniels who grabbed the goal of the night, looping a long range free-kick over Ellis Grant in the Gosport goal after 71 minutes.

Frustrations began to boil over for the visitors, who had entered the tie on the back of seven successive HPL and cup wins, with centre-back Moore dismissed as they were forced to see out the final 17 minutes with 10 men.

Boro then made it double figures on 78 minutes with Williams finding the far corner after being teed up by Dembele, who completed the scoring in the closing stages.

‘Yesterday I was going to play a really, really young team with kids and unfortunately we hadn’t realised they needed to be signed seven days (before the tie), so that meant quite a few of them missed out,’ explained Boro boss Shaun Gale.

‘I had to scrap my plans and change the team, really.

‘With the team we had out we should be beating Paulsgrove - no disrespect to them, they’re a good team - but we should be beating them.

‘It was a competitive match -it should be, their lads are used to winning every week.

‘I’ve got big respect for Paulsgrove as a club, the lads have done well there, and they’re having a great season again so good luck to them.

‘The most important thing was getting minutes into the legs of some of my players and making sure they came out - the only one we picked up (injury) was Theo Lewis with a hamstring, which was disappointing.

‘It was about getting minutes for people and we scored some good goals.’

Gosport: Grant; Hughes, Mbayo, Casey, Rew, Wright, Huggins, Lethbridge, Lewis, Tarbuck, Dembele. Subs: Williams (Tarbuck, 45), Poynter (Lewis, 53), Wheeler (Huggins, 83), Briggs, Wooden.