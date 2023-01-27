Gianni Crichlow, right, has joined Gosport Borough on loan. Picture by Dave Haines

He has brought in winger Gianni Crichlow from Hawks and teenager Noa Boutin from AFC Bournemouth.

Both loans are open-ended with Molesley hopeful they will stay at Privett Park for the remainder of the Southern League season.

Crichlow, comfortable on either flank, only joined Hawks last summer, from National League South rivals Braintree, but has seen first team chances limited by the form of Mo Faal and James Roberts.

Boutin can play at left-back, left wing-back or left wing and therefore provides Molesley with the ‘versatility’ he craves.

Both players could make their debuts in this weekend’s home Premier South fixture with Hayes & Yeading at Privett Park.

Former Pompey midfielder Danny Hollands, though, starts a four-game suspension after Boro failed in their appeal to have his red card against Yate on January 7 overturned.

Hollands was handed a three-game ban for violent conduct, with an extra match tagged on as it was his second red card of the season.

Boutin is no stranger to the demands of non-league football, having spent time on loan with Boro’s league rivals Poole Town in the second half of last season.

He also made a solitary National League South start on loan at Weymouth at the start of the current campaign.

Molesley told The News: ‘Noa is receiving a fantastic education at Bournemouth and we are delighted that they trust us with one of their talents.

‘Noa will give us a lot of athleticism down the left side. Both him and Gianni are athletic, powerful, skilful players.

‘Noa has been out on loan before and hopefully we will see the fruits of that experience. It should stand him in good stead.

‘His versatility will be key. We’ve lost some key players and we can’t carry players in every position.’

Regarding Hollands’ suspension, Molesley added: ‘I’m really disappointed.

‘I know I look at things through Gosport tinted glasses, but we made a strategic appeal based on (video) evidence.

‘It’s left me confused and perplexed. I feel let down but we will have to use our disappointment to add fuel to our fire.’

Molesley was also sent off for foul and abusive language to the match official in the wake of Hollands’ dismissal.

He has yet to receive any punishment, but said: ‘I had an opinion on the day and I stand by it. Perhaps I should not have been so loud in voicing it.

‘I felt the referee was being crowded by their players and bench and was being heavily influenced, so I tried to create a distraction.

‘Everyone makes errors - me, referees, players - that’s the nature of the game. I’ll have to learn to keep my emotions in control.’

With 18 games remaining, Boro are just two points ahead of the four-club Premier South relegation zone.