Gosport Borough under-18s to face Reading City in history FA Youth Cup first round proper tie

Gosport Borough under-18s manager Joe Lea. Picture: Tom Phillips

Gosport made it through three qualifying round stages to reach the first round proper, beating Hamble, Poole Town and Cheltenham Saracens without conceding a goal.

Winger Christian Bennett has been their talisman in the FA Youth Cup so far, netting seven times in the competition.

Boro could have been drawn against Pompey or another category three Football League academy at this stage. But the Reading City tie provides a realistic chance for both clubs to book a spot in the second round.