Gosport Borough under-18s to face Reading City in history FA Youth Cup first round proper tie
Gosport Borough under-18s will make the trip to Reading City in the FA Youth Cup first round proper.
Boro' s young guns, who made club history by reaching this stage of the competition for first time with a 1-0 win over Cheltenham Saracens last night, are now heading to Berkshire to take on the Combined Counties League side's under-18s.
Gosport made it through three qualifying round stages to reach the first round proper, beating Hamble, Poole Town and Cheltenham Saracens without conceding a goal.
Winger Christian Bennett has been their talisman in the FA Youth Cup so far, netting seven times in the competition.
Boro could have been drawn against Pompey or another category three Football League academy at this stage. But the Reading City tie provides a realistic chance for both clubs to book a spot in the second round.
The Citizens' youngsters were 5-1 winners over Gloucester City earlier this week to make it to the first round proper. All FA Youth Cup first round ties must be completed before Saturday, November 6.