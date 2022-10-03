Gosport Borough youth reunion as Petersfield host US Portsmouth in Wessex League Cup

In the home corner, Rams joint boss Pat Suraci heads up the Boro CoE. And in the away corner, USP coach Mark Ayre is joint-boss of the Gosport U18s who have embarked on another fine FA Youth Cup run this season.

Suraci was in the Privett Park dugout watching last midweek alongside Ayre and his joint-manager George Davies as Boro reached the fourth qualifying round of the Youth Cup with a penalty shoot-out win against Aldershot.

Harry Greenfield, who has played for Petersfield’s first team recently, was the Boro hero by saving the final Shots spot-kick. There had been a dramatic ending to the tie with Dylan Holgate putting Boro ahead in stoppage time, but the Shots equalling seconds later.

Dylan Holgate scored for Gosport U18s in their FA Youth Cup win over Aldershot on penalties. Picture by Dave Haines.

Last season, the Boro U18s - then managed by Suraci and his Petersfield co-boss Joe Lea - oversaw a club record run to the first round proper of the Youth Cup.

They also defeated East Division title winners Baffins Milton Rovers in the final of the Hampshire Development League Cup at Westleigh Park.

There was further silverware in 2021/22 when the CoE squad, who attend St Vincent College in the town, won the Hampshire Schools Cup.

A handful of last season’s squad - Holgate (who has also played for Petersfield this term), Will Ayre, Harvey Ward, Ben Wilding, Callum Mann and Greenfield - remain at Under-18 level.

Holgate could well be involved against USP with Suraci conceding the Rams will again ring the changes from the starting XI in last Saturday’s 2-1 Wessex 1 win at Amesbury.

Against Baffins in the Portsmouth Senior Cup last Tuesday, Petersfield paired wingers Josh Nace and Matt Dougan in central defence.

Zak Sharp and Ben Cooper were deployed there against Amesbury, but are unlikely to face USP.

One player who will, though, is striker Archie Greenough who made his debut at Amesbury after joining on loan from AFC Portchester.

The youngster has been restricted to three sub outings for the Royals this term following the arrivals of Brett Pitman, Harrison Brook and Ryan Pennery.

‘I spoke to Moby (Dave Carter, Portchester boss) and he spoke really highly of Archie. He said he’s in their long-term plans, but at the moment needs games and minutes and hopefully we can give him those.

‘He’s got a good stature, 6ft 2, he looks technically good, and I’m told he’s a goalscorer.’

Charlie Merritt bagged the Rams’ opener at Amesbury, scoring direct from a corner, with sub Mamadu Djaura grabbing an 81st minute winner to left his side into the top five.

Mark Ayre, meanwhile, will be overseeing USP’s team on Tuesday alongside Steve Dalton and Henry Millington with boss Fraser Quirke out of the country.

Cameron Quirke is on Hampshire Senior Cup duty for the Royal Navy against Basingstoke, but Simon Woods and Josh Stream could be back.

Woods missed Saturday’s 4-1 Wessex Premier loss to AFC Stoneham - his side’s seventh straight loss - due to illness, while Stream was sidelined after picking up a knock playing for Eastleigh in the FA Youth Cup.

The winners of Tuesday’s tie will travel to Ringwood or Verwood in the third round.

The draw was made on Sunday with the round’s standout tie being AFC Portchester v Baffins Milton Rovers.

Fareham will be home to Pagham if they can beat lower tier East Cowes Victoria on the Isle of Wight on Tuesday.