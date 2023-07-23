Dan Wooden, right, has just scored Gosport's second goal. Picture by Martyn White

Boro stepped up their preparations with a 3-1 friendly win at reigning Wessex League champions Horndean on Saturday.

The visitors led 3-0 at half-time with goals from Rory Williams, Dan Wooden and Harry Kavanagh. Zack Willett grabbed a second half consolation for the Deans.

There were five summer signings in the Boro starting XI - Pompey loanees Toby Stewart and Harvey Laidlaw, Corey Jordan, Charlie Wassmer and Alex Barsa.Striker Rafa Ramos, another close season arrival, was among the subs.

New Gosport striker Rafa Ramos, right. Picture by Martyn White

Former Hawks striker Ibra Sekaja, who has been on trial with Boro, also started at Five Heads Park.

Sekaja, on the books of Crystal Palace as a teenager, briefly played for Boro in 2018/19.

‘It was really productive for us,’ said Boro joint-boss Joe Lea on the Horndean fixture.

‘It was a good test against a well organised team who tested us in ways we hadn’t been tested before.

Horndean (red) v Gosport. Picture by Martyn White

‘In the first half we were excellent.

‘It was important to get 90 minutes into the likes of Rory Williams, Danny Hollands and Charlie Wassmer.’

Lea added: ‘I’d say the squad is pretty much set now, though there might be one or two more signings.’

Lea heralded the arrival of centre half Corey Jordan, from National League Aldershot, as a ‘big signing for us.

Horndean's Tommy Tierney in possession. Picture by Martyn White

‘For a team that’s managed by Pat (Suraci, co-boss) and myself, Corey really fits the bill.

‘He’s reasonably young, he’s 24, he’s physically a good size, he’s been with the Bournemouth academy and he’s got good experience of playing men’s football.

‘We want local players and we want experienced players, and we think we’ve got a good mix.

‘In Rory Williams and Dan Wooden, we’ve got two experienced players who know the club really well.

Gosport midfielder Danny Hollands slides in to tackle Tommy Tierney. Picture by Martyn White

‘We’ve got players like Danny Hollands and Charlie Wassmer who have experience of playing at a higher level.

‘It’s not just about the players we’ve brought in, the likes of Brad Tarbuck and Harry Kavanagh who were here last season have been excellent so far.’

Boro have two more friendlies before the curtain is lifted on the new Southern League season at home to Bracknell on August 5.