Maxwell Kinsey-Wellings, right, on his home debut for Gosport against Hendon. Picture by Tom Phillips

The fixture will have to be replayed at Privett Park after a linesman suffered an injury midway through the second half.

An appeal went out for any suitable qualified referees to run the line, but none were found.

The score was 0-0 at the time with Boro still searching for their first home league goal since the end of January.

Harry Kavanagh, right, in action for Gosport against Hendon. Picture by Tom Phillips

‘One person did come forward but I don’t think they (Hendon) would have been happy with a Gosport fan or member of staff (running the line),’ Boro director of football Mark Molesley told The News.

‘That’s understandable, I’d have felt the same if it was a Hendon fan.’

There are not many dates left on which to replay the fixture, with all games having to be played by April 22.

With Hendon in midweek action this week, the next available dates are the Wednesday or Thursday after Easter Monday. With a full Premier South fixture list on the Bank Holiday Monday, that would see both clubs playing twice in three days or, if on a Thursday, three times in six days with both in action again on Saturday, April 15.

Maxwell Kinsey, right, wins a header for Gosport against Hendon. Picture by Tom Phillips

Hendon, who have played two fewer games than Boro, also have a match scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

That means Thursday, April 20 is the only other realistic date that could be found - two days before the season ends!

As it stands, sixth-bottom Boro are six points ahead of the four-team relegation zone. Hendon are a point behind, but with those two games in hand.

Molesley added: ‘It was a real shame (the abandonment) - I felt we were producing a positive performance. I felt we were in the ascendency, that a goal was coming.’

Rory Williams, right, in action for Gosport against Hendon. Picture by Tom Phillips

Though Boro again failed to score in front of their home fans, they were keeping a second successive clean sheet - having won 2-0 at another lowly side, Harrow Borough, the week before.

That away win saw loan signings Charlie Wassmer (from Hayes & Yeading) and Maxwell Kinsey-Wellings (AFC Bournemouth) partnered in central defence for the first time.

With Matt Briggs currently injured, the pair kept their places for Hendon’s visit.

They were two of the three loanees Molesley started, alongside another Bournemouth youngster, Noa Boutin.

Danny Hollands was back for Gosport against Hendon. Picture by Tom Phillips

A fourth loanee, George Hunt, has returned to Slough for treatment on an ankle injury and a fifth, Lewis Kinsella, has returned to parent club Wealdstone for the last month of the National League campaign.

In addition, Molesley has also recently brought in Mich’el Parker and Tyrese Dyce, though the latter was absent against Hendon due to a hamstring injury.

Molesley admits it is not ideal having to blood so many new faces into a relegation battle, but stated: ‘We have had to improve our numbers.

‘We’ve had injuries and suspensions … I haven’t been able to field a consistent side since I’ve been here. But I can’t use that as an excuse.’

Rory Williams and Danny Hollands returned from two game suspensions against Hendon.