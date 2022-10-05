Gosport boss Gale rues ‘poor defending’ as Boro throw away early 2-0 lead to lose Southern League Premier South game at Hayes & Yeading

Boro were in dreamland after just five minutes at Hayes & Yeading last night when they led through goals from Harvey Rew and Dan Wooden.

But the hosts had levelled before half-time, Charlie Wassmer scoring twice from corners - one a header and the other from close range.

Gale had been forced into a defensive change midway through the half when Matt Briggs went off after taking an accidental whack on the knee, to be replaced by teeager Finn Walsh-Smith.

Gosport manager Shaun Gale

Moses Emmanuel, one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier South last term, completed the Hayes comeback just after the hour mark.

‘You couldn’t write the script,’ Gale told The News. ‘We were two up in five minutes and should have been two up and had a penalty in seven minutes.

‘Kyal Williams cut across and a defender pushes him over inside the area, but we don’t get it.

‘We didn’t defend our box well. Unfortunately the youngsters, who have done so well this season, got punished, call it a lack of nous.

‘It was poor defending, and it doesn’t matter if you’re 18 or 37/38 …people have got to do their jobs better individually, it’s as simple as that. Collectively, as a team we played well again.

‘It’s disappointing but it’s also frustrating, and it’s frustrating for the lads as well.

‘Again we missed chances. We had three cleared off the line in the last five minutes, and I mean on the line.

‘How we didn’t score was beyond me, but we shouldn’t have been in that position.

‘There’s no crisis, but it was a big disappointment in the way we lost.

‘We have to do the basics better in both boxes - defend our box better and be more clinical in the opposition’s box.

‘We are giving goals away too easily. I said to the team afterwards ‘how many teams have carved us open this season and scored a good goal?’ Not many, but how many goals have we gifted them? Too many, and we need to cut that out.’

Defeat continued Gosport’s inconsistent start to the Southern League season, with their opening 10 games having now produced five wins and five defeats.

