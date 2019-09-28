Have your say

FIRST-HALF goals from Joe Lea and Matt Paterson earned Gosport Borough a much-needed 2-0 Southern League premier division south win at Harrow Borough.

Borough made a positive start, with Theo Lewis firing just wide of the post on seven minutes.

And it was no more than the visitors deserved when they took a 28th-minute lead.

Lewis and Lea combined well down the right.

When Lewis whipped in a cross, Lea who had continued his run, powered a header into the net.

Borough extended their lead four minutes before the break.

Paterson latched on to a long ball over the top, burst past his defender and fired his shot past the keeper.

In the second half, the hardworking Lewis got another shot off but it lacked the power to trouble the Harrow goalkeeper.

When the home side attacked, Borough goalkeeper Patrick O'Flaherty did well to tip a shot over the top.

Sam Argent went close when he narrowly failed to make contact with a cross in front of goal.

On 75 minutes Robinson slipped past a defender but his deflected shot was held by the goalkeeper.

Player-manager Lee Molyneaux went on as a substitute in stoppage-time as the game finished in a well-deserved win for the away side.