Gosport hoping to win appeal against Danny Hollands’ second red card of Southern League season

Gosport have appealed the red card handed to Danny Hollands last weekend. Picture by Tom Phillips

The former Pompey midfielder was dismissed for a late challenge in the second half of last weekend’s 1-0 Premier South home loss to fellow strugglers Yate.

On a highly frustrating afternoon for Boro, they missed two penalties and director of football Mark Molesley was also dismissed for words said to the referee after Hollands’ sending off.

Boro have appealed the red card and Molesley told The News: ‘We are hoping common sense will prevail.

‘I had a clear view of it and, after watching it on the video, my thoughts have not changed.’

If Hollands is ruled out, that could leave Boro short of central midfield options for this weekend’s league trip to Salisbury.

Andreas Robinson remains sidelined while Pompey youngster Harry Jewitt-White returned to his parent club before the Yate game following the end of his loan spell.

Molesley admits his squad are in need of reinforcements, but is keeping an open mind regarding potential signings.

‘I’m not ruling anything out,’ he said. ‘We do need some experience, but we also need some youthful energy.’

Top scorer Dan Wooden missed the Yate defeat with a rib injury, with Molesley taking a fitness check at training tonight.

One big plus last weekend was the return of defender Matt Briggs for his first start since Molesley arrived at the club in early December.

He got an hour under his belt, leaving Molesley to admit: ‘That was a massive plus for him. We need to be careful with Matt, though, as he’s been out for so long.’

Gosport, after having taken just one point from their last three games, are two points above the four-team Premier South relegation zone.

They face a Salisbury side who are 12th - seven places lower in the table than when they sacked Steve Claridge in October following FA Cup and FA Trophy exits.

Salisbury have lost their last two league games, at home to Poole and at Swindon Supermarine.

The Whites could field a striker Molesley knows very well, Brandon Goodship - who was the league’s top scorer when Molesley’s Weymouth won promotion from the Southern League in 2018/19.