Bay House School and Brune Park School in Gosport used to be separate schools just a mile apart. But, since 2017, they have buried the proverbial hatchet as part of the Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust (GFM).

Recently, Bay House’s Year 11 football team won the Fareham and Gosport District Cup, which took place at AFC Portchester’s On-Site Group stadium.

The boys beat Bridgemary 2-1 in extra time, sub Jack Gibson netting from 20 yards into the bottom corner to secure the win. Jack Fox had put Bay House ahead in normal time before conceding an equaliser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brune Park Year 9

The team were cheered on by staff and students from Brune Park, the equivalent of Portsmouth and Southampton supporting each other just five years ago!

Brune Park’s Year 9 football team followed that up by winning the same competition for their year group, with staff and students from both schools supporting them.

Brune went into half-time with a 2-1 lead against Portchester Community School, eventually winning 4-2 with goals from from Jack Bagnall, Keaton Edwards, Harley Taylor and Callum Izzard.

Head of PE at the GFM, Daniel Thurgood, said: ‘Matches between the pair had all the spice of the south coast derby. Now, we are one school but two sites.

Bay House Year 11

‘Before, there was this fierce rivalry between them but now we are part of the same academy trust and we are celebrating each other’s successes.

‘Both teams were delighted to win for the GFM and for the school. It’s all about the unity between them.