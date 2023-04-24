Gosport Town beat Lee Rangers to win Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final - picture gallery

Gosport Town have been crowned Portsmouth & District FA Trophy winners.
Town got their hands on the silverware following a 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers in Sunday’s final at Cams Alders in Fareham.
Photographer Alex Shute was on hand to capture the best of the action.
1. Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders
2. Gosport Town defend a free-kick during their 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders
3. Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders
4. Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders
