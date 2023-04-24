News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex ShuteAction from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute
Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute

Gosport Town beat Lee Rangers to win Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final - picture gallery

Gosport Town have been crowned Portsmouth & District FA Trophy winners.

By Simon Carter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

Town got their hands on the silverware following a 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers in Sunday’s final at Cams Alders in Fareham.

Photographer Alex Shute was on hand to capture the best of the action.

Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute

1. Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders

Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Gosport Town defend a free-kick during their 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute

2. Gosport Town defend a free-kick during their 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders

Gosport Town defend a free-kick during their 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute

3. Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders

Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute

4. Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders

Action from Gosport Town's 4-0 victory over Lee Rangers (blue kit) in the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy final at Cams Alders. Picture: Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

