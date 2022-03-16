Great day for Horndean U18s – Reds reach Hampshire Cup final and Whites hit five at AFC Portchester
It was a successful day for the two Horndean Under-18 teams in Hampshire Youth League and cup action.
And Horndean White kept alive their hopes of winning the Hampshire Development League U18 East title with a 5-2 success at AFC Portchester.
Evan Harris took his seasonal tally to 31 in 20 games with a double as the Reds defeated Laverstock 3-1. Brandon McKinnon also netted.
Isaac Bello hit a hat-trick, meanwhile, as the White team won at the Royals’ On-Site Group Stadium. Ethan Kent and sub Alfie Hammerton were also on target as they moved to within six points of third-placed Horndean Red but with two games in hand.
AFC Stoneham are top by just a point, having played four games more than second-placed Baffins Milton Rovers.
Liam Brewer netted for Baffins as they missed the chance to take over top spot with a 1-1 draw at Gosport Borough.
Horndean Red, champions in 2020/21, are level on points with Baffins but have played a game more. The two teams meet this Sunday at the PMC Stadium (2pm).
Horndean White are six points adrift of Baffins with a game in hand, but still have to play Rovers twice.
The May 5 clash between the two Horndean sides could also go a long way towards deciding the destination of the title.