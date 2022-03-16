AFC Portchester (orange) v Horndean White U18s Picture: Keith Woodland

Horndean Red defeated Laverstock & Ford to book their place in the Hampshire FA Under-18 Cup final.

And Horndean White kept alive their hopes of winning the Hampshire Development League U18 East title with a 5-2 success at AFC Portchester.

Evan Harris took his seasonal tally to 31 in 20 games with a double as the Reds defeated Laverstock 3-1. Brandon McKinnon also netted.

Isaac Bello hit a hat-trick, meanwhile, as the White team won at the Royals’ On-Site Group Stadium. Ethan Kent and sub Alfie Hammerton were also on target as they moved to within six points of third-placed Horndean Red but with two games in hand.

AFC Stoneham are top by just a point, having played four games more than second-placed Baffins Milton Rovers.

Liam Brewer netted for Baffins as they missed the chance to take over top spot with a 1-1 draw at Gosport Borough.

Horndean Red, champions in 2020/21, are level on points with Baffins but have played a game more. The two teams meet this Sunday at the PMC Stadium (2pm).

Horndean White are six points adrift of Baffins with a game in hand, but still have to play Rovers twice.