Great entertainers Paulsgrove move into Hampshire Premier League’s top three after another goal-fest

Paulsgrove moved into the Hampshire Premier League Senior Division’s top three with a 4-3 victory over visiting Overton.

Ross Cook fired a hat-trick in vain - including a penalty - as the hosts claimed a first league win since October 1.

Paulsgrove are certainly a team to watch if you want goals - their last seven league and cup matches have produced 41 of them, including a 7-0 win and 5-5 and 4-4 draws.

‘The scoreline doesn’t really reflect the game to be fair,’ said Paulsgrove boss Wayne Grant.

‘We gave them a bit of a footballing lesson at times.’

Jake Warlow put Paulsgrove in front before Moulay Ousman took his seasonal tally to seven with a brace to open up a 3-0 lead.

Cook brought Overton back to 3-2 before Aaron Fennemore struck the hosts’ fourth.

Cook completed his treble with the game’s final goal, leaving Grant to admit: ‘Ross is a quality player - he had three chances and scored three goals.’

Paulsgrove could move joint top next weekend if they beat Hayling United for the third time this season - albeit they would have played three more games than Bush Hill and four more than Infinity.

They have already defeated the Humbugs twice away - in the league and HPL Cup - and next Saturday welcome them in a rearranged game.

Hayling didn’t play at the weekend - they received a walkover into the third round of the Hampshire Trophy as Winchester City Reserves couldn’t field a team.