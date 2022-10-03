Hawks' James Roberts pulls the trigger in his side's FA Cup win at Carshalton. Picture by Dave Haines

At the stage where the National League clubs enter the tournament, boss Paul Doswell was relatively satisfied with the pairing.

But he knows his men face a tough tie at Westleigh Park on October 15 if they want to progress to the first round proper for the third season running.

Hawks required late goals from James Roberts and Danny Wright to clinch a 2-0 league win at Weymouth only last Tuesday.

Doswell called the result ‘beyond a smash and grab’ with the Terras - rock bottom of the table without a win to their name - having played well above their status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weymouth followed that display up with a fine 3-0 FA Cup win against a Welling side who had drawn 2-2 with Hawks a week earlier.

‘Happy to be at home, but from my point of view it will be far from straight-forward,’ said Doswell.

‘Weymouth are a vastly-improved side who played particularly well against us. Subsequently, I could understand how they beat Welling 3-0.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker Brad Ash scored twice in the first half against Welling, with ex-Eastleigh forward Tom Bearwish on target after the break.

There was a clean sheet on debut for ex-AFC Wimbledon keeper Zaki Oualah, who was on loan at NL South outfit Billericay last season.

Winger Tyler Forbes, who has played internationally for the British Virgin Islands, also made his debut off the bench.

For their part, Hawks have beaten two lower division clubs - step 4 outfit AFC Totton (1-0) and step 5 Carshalton (2-0) - to reach the fourth qualifying round, banking £9,000 in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doswell added: ‘It wasn’t a great performance (at Carshalton) if I’m being honest. We were a little bit in second gear, and that’s not being rude to Carshalton.

‘I know the FA Cup is all about the results, and I thought we were ok, no better than that.

‘In a way it could be good we’re playing Weymouth rather than a lower division club who everyone expects you to beat.’

Hawks and Weymouth have never previously met in the FA Cup, but they have been paired together three times in the FA Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad