Harman heads dramatic winner as Harvest claim a first-ever Hampshire Premier League victory over Denmead

Harvest's Dave Blofield equalises against Denmead. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The centre half netted from a corner - virtually the last touch of the game - as his side came from behind to win 2-1 in the Senior Division.

Both sides ended with 10 men in a contest which saw Harvest gain revenge for a 1-0 loss at the Leigh Park venue they share earlier in the campaign.

Danny Lucas gave Denmead a first half lead before defender Lewis Crook was sent off for handball just after the half-hour mark.

Denmead (blue) v Harvest. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Denmead kept their lead, though, as keeper Chris Clark plunged to his right to beat out Bobby Read’s spot-kick.

Read’s afternoon went from bad to worse five minutes into the second half when he became the second player dismissed - in his case for dissent.

Harvest were level shortly after through Davey Blofield and bagged all three points when Harman scored from a Logan Vickers corner.

‘Denmead deserved their lead,’ said Harvest assistant boss Pete Hunt, ‘but in the second half we had the better chances. It was nip and duck but I think we deserved to win.’

Denmead's Lewis Crook is sent off for handball. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Denmead keeper Chris Clark saves Bobby Read's penalty. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

