Harry Sargeant stars in unfamiliar role in Moneyfields’ Wessex League derby win against US Portsmouth

Moneyfields' Harry Sargeant, right, was switched from central midfield to right back against former club US Portsmouth in midweek. Picture: Keith Woodland

Moneys moved up to fourth following a 4-0 victory over his former club US Portsmouth at a wet and windy Westleigh Park on Tuesday.

First half goals came from Ryan Pennery and Charlie Bell with Callum Laycock - a lob from near the halfway line - and sub Josh Bailey completing the triumph.

The margin of victory could have been greater, with sub Jordan Pile twice hitting the woodwork in the second half.

Turnbull was keen to highlight the work of his two full-backs, Eric Dellaud and Harry Sargeant.

The former made his first start at left back since November while Sargeant started at right-back for the first time after impressing in a second half switch in that role against Portchester on December 27.

Turnbull made the changes to counter what he perceived as one of USP’s strong areas - pace out wide.

He also played the pacy Josh Hazell and Chad Cornwell further up the pitch for the same reason.

‘We were able to play two full-backs who aren’t slouches with two rapid lads ahead of them,’ Turnbull told The News.

‘We won 4-0 with four different scorers, so it was telling that our best two players were the full-backs.

‘Harry Sargeant was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch in the first half. If he’d carried on like that in the second he’d had been like Dani Alves!

‘Sarge has given me a selection headache now.’

Sergeant, normally a central midfielder, was deployed at right-back with Jack Chandler serving the second of a three-game suspension.

Sergeant could well retain his position when Christchurch visit Westleigh Park on Friday (8pm) with Chandler completing his ban.

‘I felt we were comfortable,’ Turnbull added of Tuesday’s win. ‘Dylan (Kramer) only had one shot to save from a Danny Burroughs free-kick.

‘We could have been four or five up at half-time. If it had been a few more I don’t think anyone could have complained.’

After attracting a club record 1,012 for the visit of leaders AFC Portchester in their previous ‘home’ fixture, Moneys v USP was watched by 152.

‘It was windy, it was raining, at one stage I thought we’d be lucky to get 30 through the gate,’ said Turnbull. ‘As I said on Twitter, getting 152 in those conditions was like getting 1,600 on a Bank Holiday!’

That was a reference to Portchester attracting a new Wessex League record crowd of 1,598 for Fareham’s visit on Monday.

Turnbull is likely to have the same squad available for the visit of Christchurch.

Club record scorer Steve Hutchings - whose last competitive appearance was at Alresford in mid-October - has a ‘sniff’ of being included in the matchday 16.

Elsewhere, Elliott Turnbull and Josh Cripps could feature in next Tuesday’s Russell Cotes Cup tie at Southern League Division 1 South leaders Sholing.

Turnbull played his first competitive game since last March for Moneys reserves in a Hampshire Premier League Cup win against Infinity before Christmas.

‘He was only supposed to play for 45 or 50 minutes,’ said dad Glenn. ‘But he ended up playing the 90 - well 80, as he was sin binned near the end!’

Goalscoring midfielder James Franklyn is unlikely to play again this season, while centre half Tom Cain won’t be rushed back from a broken collarbone sustained at Stoneham on December 6.

‘The initial diagnosis was 12-16 weeks out,’ reported Turnbull. ‘There’s no point risking him and doing anything that could be detrimental to next season.

‘We’re only going to be playing for third, fourth or fifth place at best.

‘I’d say Portchester and Horndean are pretty much nailed on for the top two places. Stoneham are the only side that could take umbrage at what I’ve just said but I can’t see past Portchester and Horndean.

‘If they don’t finish in the top two I’d imagine they would be devastated.’

Stoneham moved above Horndean into second place on Tuesday, drubbing rock bottom Alresford 9-1. It was their fifth straight league win - all at home - and they are now a point ahead of Horndean having played two more matches.

